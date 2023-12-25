Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $6,900.16 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,666.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00166278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00539620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00399988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00115471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,034,632 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

