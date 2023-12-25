Paladin Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,094 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

