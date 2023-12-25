Paladin Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,255 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

