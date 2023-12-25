Paladin Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 173,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $236.63 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

