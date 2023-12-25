Paladin Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

