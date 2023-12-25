Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

