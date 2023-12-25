Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $4 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

