Paladin Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

