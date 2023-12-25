Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 757.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 99,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,411,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $87.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.