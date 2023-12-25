Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.