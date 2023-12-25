Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

