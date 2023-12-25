Paladin Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.