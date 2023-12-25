Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Palomar worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $240,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock worth $865,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.16. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $64.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

