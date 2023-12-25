Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

