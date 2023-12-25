Park Place Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $288.15 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.