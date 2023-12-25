Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 283 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.