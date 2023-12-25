Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 4,070 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

