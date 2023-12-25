Park Place Capital Corp Sells 151 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.