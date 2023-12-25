Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.8 %

TSLA opened at $252.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $248.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

