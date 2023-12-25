Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

