Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.