Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

