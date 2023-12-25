Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after purchasing an additional 499,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile



AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

