Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.