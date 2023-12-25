Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 3,652 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

