Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

