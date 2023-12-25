Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

