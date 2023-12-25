Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

