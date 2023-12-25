Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

