PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PDD has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

