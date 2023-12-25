Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEBK

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $167.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 26.30%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.