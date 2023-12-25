Piper Sandler Boosts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $105.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

