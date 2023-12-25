Piper Sandler Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $107.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

