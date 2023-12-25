Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $479.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.54. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.