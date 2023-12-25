PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,013 shares of company stock worth $7,559,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

