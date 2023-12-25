Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Prologis by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

