Proton One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Proton has a market cap of $27.31 million and $1.28 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 24,743,075,656 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

