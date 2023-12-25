Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,353,474.56 in Stock

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 216,312 shares of Qomolangma Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $2,353,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Qomolangma Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QOMO stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qomolangma Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

