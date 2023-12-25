Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $408.38 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

