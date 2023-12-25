Raymond James Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.4 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

