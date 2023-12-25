Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 704 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

