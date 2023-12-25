Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

