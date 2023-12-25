Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $162.69 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

