Reviewing California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synovus Financial and California International Bank, N.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.46, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 20.14% 17.48% 1.19% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.27 billion 2.43 $757.90 million $4.40 8.59 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

Synovus Financial beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.