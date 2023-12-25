RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,899 shares of company stock valued at $25,076,279 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RH opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average is $301.72. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.