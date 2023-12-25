Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300,631 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

