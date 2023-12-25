Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $112.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

