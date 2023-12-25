Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $2.15 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $520.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

