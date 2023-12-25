Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.83.

NYSE RHP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

