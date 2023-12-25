Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head to Head Survey

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% Olaplex 17.00% 16.55% 7.80%

Volatility and Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olaplex has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Safety Shot and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $4.88 million 33.23 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.73 Olaplex $704.27 million 2.26 $244.07 million $0.12 20.25

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olaplex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Safety Shot and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 2 7 0 0 1.78

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $3.62, suggesting a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Summary

Olaplex beats Safety Shot on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company markets its products through its website, Olaplex.com, as well as third party e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.